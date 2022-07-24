WITH VIDEOA pizza delivery boy from Indiana has become a local hero after rescuing five children from a burning house. More than half a million dollars has already been raised in a fundraiser to help pay for the lifesaver’s hospital costs.



Jul 24 2022

It was just after midnight when pizza delivery boy Nicholas Bostic drove past a burning house in Lafayette, Indiana, a few weeks ago. The 25-year-old man did not hesitate for a moment and immediately turned around, towards the fire. Because he was unable to call emergency services and did not want to lose any time, he decided to enter the burning house, according to the police report.

On the first floor, the heroic courier found four children, aged between 1 and 18, whom he rescued from the burning house. They told him that a 6-year-old girl was left behind. Again the young man ran into the flames. But on the top floor, where he'd found the others, he couldn't find anyone. Meanwhile, the ground floor was already shrouded in a thick plume of smoke, leaving Bostic with no option but to escape through a window. Just then he heard the girl screaming downstairs.

“Nicholas told me he was having a conversation with himself at the time,” said a police spokesman. “He knew he was there to save the child. Despite the fire and smoke terrifying him, he decided him not to give up.” The pizza delivery boy covered his mouth and nose and ventured into the smoke, seeing no hand and the heat felt “like in an oven.” Crawling on the floor, he followed the baby’s screams.

"Nicholas told me he was having a conversation with himself at the time," said a police spokesman. "He knew he was there to save the child. Despite the fire and smoke terrifying him, he decided him not to give up." The pizza delivery boy covered his mouth and nose and ventured into the smoke, seeing no hand and the heat felt "like in an oven." Crawling on the floor, he followed the baby's screams.

Once Bostic found her, he could no longer orientate himself in the house. With the child in his arms, he walked back upstairs, where he broke a window. Before he could jump out of the burning house, he had to free the girl's leg that had become entangled in a curtain cord. Finally, he jumped down from the first floor, holding the baby in his arms. "He made sure to land on the opposite side to where he was holding the child. He got up from the ground and brought the girl to safety," said the police spokesman.

On bodycam images of the rescuers who have arrived in the meantime, you can see how the heroic man collapses, just after he places the girl in the arms of an ambulance. At that time, the house is completely ablaze.

Bostic was taken to hospital with a severe laceration to his right arm and severe smoke poisoning. According to the police report, the girl was “miraculously barely injured.” After a few days, her lifesaver was also allowed to leave the hospital. To help pay the pizza delivery’s hospital bills, his cousin decided to crowdfunding campaign to start. More than $500,000 has been raised in just two weeks. “Nicholas is doing well and is overwhelmed with all the support,” his family said.



Bodycam footage from a rescuer shows 25-year-old Nicholas Bostic rescuing a six-year-old child from a burned-out house. In the background you can see how the house is already ablaze at that moment. © AP

