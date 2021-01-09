BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Since the vaccination campaign began at the end of December, more than half a million people in Germany have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. By Saturday morning, 532,878 vaccinations had been recorded at the Robert Koch Institute, as shown by RKI statistics from Saturday (as of 11 a.m.). Compared to the previous day, the number of reported vaccinations has increased by more than 50,000.

According to the statistics, most vaccinations per 1000 inhabitants have so far been recorded for Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (15.6), the fewest for Saxony (4.4). Nationwide, the value is 6.4. In absolute numbers, according to the RKI, North Rhine-Westphalia has the highest value with 98 950 vaccinated. The values ​​available to the authorities of the individual federal states can be significantly higher than those reported by the RKI, as the reports are sometimes transmitted to the institute with some delay.

Most people – more than 260,000 – were vaccinated for professional reasons, according to RKI data. This could be, for example, doctors and nurses with a very high risk of infection and staff in the care of the elderly. In addition, the preparation has now been administered to more than 206,000 residents of nursing homes./ags/DP/mis