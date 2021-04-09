More of four thousand tons of dead salmon were reported in southern Chile and experts believe that the massive mortality is associated with the appearance of harmful algae (HAB), a phenomenon that causes the oxygen reduction in water.

According to the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (Sernapesca), the 4,244 tonnes of lifeless fish were recorded in eight farming centers in southern Chile, the second world producer of the species behind Norway.

Despite the strangeness, a similar situation occurred in growing centers that are expanding in the regions of Los Lagos and Aysén, in southern Chile. The last major algae occurrence hit the local salmon industry in 2016, with more than 40 thousand tons of dead salmon thrown into the sea in Puerto Aysén.

To date, “an approximate number of 4,244 tons of mortality has been verified in both regions, equivalent to 2.7 percent of the total active biomass in the affected areas,” indicated a statement from Sernapesca, which counts 18 centers of crops with action plans against mass mortalities, six of them in the Los Lagos region and 12 in the Aysén region.

So far, it has already been possible to withdraw the 70 percent of dead fish, while teams of professionals continue to work to complete the task.

Truck transporting dead salmon in Chile in 2016. Photo EFE.

The current episode is “complete responsibility for the pollution produced by salmon farming and not by climate change, as the industry affirms, “maintains the environmental group Greenpeace.

“The influence of pollution produced by salmon farming with the development of this type of crisis is undeniable. There is evidence that the presence of ammonium and urea from salmon farms in closed fjords or with little circulation can exacerbate blooms of the species detected. “said Mauricio Ceballos, a spokesman for Greenpeace.

Chile is the world’s second largest salmon producer behind Norway, with about 26 percent of the global supply. In 2020, the country’s exports totaled 4,382 million dollars, with a fall of 14.6 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Salmon Council.

The salmon industry, according to data from Salmón Chile, affirms that by 2021 it will be the second industry that contributes the most to GDP behind copper mining with more than US $ 5 billion in exports, with main buyers to the United States and Japan.

In addition, the ten large salmon farms that have Chilean and foreign capital generate jobs for more than 61 thousand people throughout the south of the country, which are distributed in the 4,000 companies that operate in the area.

With information from AFP.

