Juarez City.- To date, the sterilization program of the Municipality’s Ecology Department has managed to sterilize more than 4,700 pets, with the goal of reaching 5,000 in mass sterilizations by the end of the year.

Another of the agency’s programs is the mobile operating room, which began in April of this year and performed around 1,400 additional sterilizations, with a goal of 2,000 for the year. This includes care for stray dogs, which represent approximately 20 percent of the animals treated.

The Department of Ecology will continue with the free mass sterilization campaign for dogs and cats this weekend at the Mexican Revolution Community Center. The event began yesterday, Saturday, and will continue today, Sunday, said René Gutiérrez, director of Ecology.

This campaign is part of a broader effort to control the overpopulation of stray animals and is coordinated jointly with the Directorates of

Community and Ecology Centers, as well as the Building Commission for Ecology and Civil Protection.

Gutiérrez stressed that this program is part of a series of initiatives to address the problem of overpopulation of homeless animals.

Councilwoman Alma Arredondo Salinas, who coordinates the City Council’s Ecology Commission, called on citizens to bring their dogs and cats to be sterilized.

The Mexican Revolution Community Center, located on Codorniz and Verdín streets, was the operating point for these sterilizations, and the service has been offered since 08:00 hours. It was recommended that the animals be brought in fasting for at least eight hours to avoid complications during surgery.

Margarita Peña, the veterinarian in charge of the program, emphasized the importance of this measure to prevent health problems during the procedure.

The campaign also included complementary activities to improve the health of the animals.

At the Francisco I. Madero Community Center, vaccination, deworming and tick bathing services were offered for dogs. This event was held with the aim of combating rickettsia and other health problems that affect animals in the community.

250 dogs were treated, of which 200 received tick baths and 50 were vaccinated. All animals also received a dose of dewormer. The community showed a positive response to these initiatives, said the municipal Ecology official. (David Ceniceros)