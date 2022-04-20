More than four thousand people whose driving license was declared invalid in 2021 have still not surrendered it. This is shown on Wednesday from figures from the National Road Transport Agency (RDW), which: NRC as a result of reporting from the NOS has requested. Unauthorized getting behind the wheel is punishable, but the RDW and the Central Bureau for Driving Licenses (CBR) say they cannot do anything because only the police have investigative and enforcement powers.

The RDW declared 10,572 driving licenses invalid last year. This is possible for various reasons, for example because someone has driven under the influence or because the driver’s medical condition no longer permits independent driving. Figures show that 4,420 drivers whose fitness to drive has been revoked still hold their driving licence. It is not known why they do not send in their driver’s licenses, nor is the number of people who get behind the wheel without authorization. In most cases (6,332) people do send their driving license to the CBR.

When asked, the agency says that it also has “no power for enforcement”. When the police CBR receives a notification that a person’s driver’s license has been invalidated, the agency sends two letters — a regular letter and a certified version, according to a spokesperson. The letters explain what the motorist has to do — “send the pass to CBR” — but also that driving without a valid driver’s license is punishable, which also carries a hefty fine.