The 21st century gave way to a new trend in sports venues, including those of historic clubs such as Atlético de Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Juventus. Indelible memories remain in memory and feats achieved at the Vicente Calderón, at the Munich Olympic, at Highbury or at Delle Alpi. Multipurpose stadiums were given way, with the best technology and intended for different activities besides football. Others like Real Madrid decided to keep their home (Santiago Bernabéu), but executing remodeling from another world.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

This is an ambitious project to transform this area of ​​the city into a cutting-edge sports, cultural and commercial unit.

This predilection for multifunctional stadiums – also seen in the United States and Asia – has moved to Latin America. Countries like Mexico and Argentina already have them and now Colombia would go the same way, exactly Bogotá with Nuevo Campín. This is an ambitious project to transform this area of ​​the city into a cutting-edge sports, cultural and commercial unit.