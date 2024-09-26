Javier Milei promises that if Argentina follows the course set by his management, it will become the leading world power. But the shift taken when he assumed the Presidency—with a drastic cut in public spending and the increase in rates—has left 5.5 million new poor people on the path, according to the official data published this Thursday by Indec. In the first half of 2024, the poverty rate shot up eleven points and reached 52.9%, the highest figure since 2004, when Argentina was emerging from the worst crisis in its recent history. Two decades later, the population with insufficient income to access the basic basket once again exceeds half of the population and now stands at 25 million.

The data released by the Institute of Statistics and Censuses show that the situation is especially critical in childhood: 66% of children under 14 years of age are poor, which represents a total of 7.2 million children. The poverty rate decreases with age and for those over 65 it is 29.7% despite the significant reduction applied to retirement pensions.

Official data show that the first months of the far-right government have also been a huge blow to those who have the least, those with incomes so low that they cannot even afford to buy food. The indigent population has grown more than six points, reaching more than 18% or 8.5 million people. The increase poses a great challenge for an Executive at war with social organizations, which support free soup kitchens with much less state aid than a year ago.

Mia Arganaraz, 1, eats a portion of stew at a soup kitchen in Salta, Argentina, on September 17, 2024. Javier Corbalan (Reuters)

The causes of the jump in poverty date back to the beginning of Milei’s mandate, when he decreed an official devaluation of the peso of 54% that shot up prices by 25.5% in December and 20.6% more in January and left all salaries back. The harsh adjustment launched to comply with the unbreakable commandment of fiscal balance, the total paralysis of public works and the collapse of consumption due to the loss of purchasing power had as a consequence a greater precariousness of employment and the rise of unemployment, which in turn time contributed to both the increase in poverty and destitution.

The figure published this Thursday would have been even higher if the situation had not begun to change slightly in the second quarter, when the decline in inflation and the partial recovery of income of private workers, retirees and recipients of state subsidies slightly improved the panorama.

The Milei Government expected the bad news and tried to anticipate it by blaming his predecessor, the Peronist Alberto Fernández, and the previous 12 years of Kirchnerism in power. Hours before the report was released, the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, stressed that the data will “reflect the harsh reality that society is going through as a consequence of the populism that has subjected Argentina to so many years of misfortunes and devastation”.

At a press conference, Adorni assured that Milei “inherited the worst inheritance that a democratic government received” and insisted that “the best way to fight poverty is to fight inflation.” The statements of the presidential spokesperson made it clear that the Milei Government does not plan to take measures to directly alleviate the difficult situation that 25 million Argentines are going through, but is confident that it will resolve itself if they manage to stabilize the economy.

