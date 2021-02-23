More than fifty people have died, and another twenty have been injured, as a result of a series of riots confirmed this Tuesday in three prisons in Ecuador, in an action that the Government considers was “arranged” by criminal organizations with the objective of “generating violence.”

The authorities have confirmed incidents in four prisons in Latacunga, Guayaquil and Cuenca, and the deployment of tactical groups of the Police to contain the violence. Military have also been deployed in the vicinity of the centers to support operations.

“Given the concerted action of criminal organizations to generate violence in prisons in the country,” the Minister of the Interior (Interior), Patricio Pazmiño, has confirmed on Twitter a meeting of the Unified Command Post with which to study actions and “regain control »From prisons.

The commander of the National Police, Patricio Carrillo, has explained on his Twitter account that all prisons have “restriction and control” measures and has put the provisional number of fatalities from the riot in Guayaquil at eight.

The Prosecutor’s Office has reported at least 38 deaths in one of the maximum security pavilions of the El Turi prison, in the city of Cuenca, while in Latacunga, in the province of Cotopaxi, where “the situation is critical”, in In Carrillo’s words, seven other victims have been confirmed.

For his part, the President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, has blamed “criminal organizations” for these acts of violence in the country’s prisons, which, he has assured on his Twitter account, are coordinated.