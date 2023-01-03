On a monthly basis, prices in Germany decreased by 1.2 percent in December, while expectations were 0.5 percent.

The inflation rate began to slow last November, after it reached its highest level in Germany in 70 years, driven by large increases in energy prices..

And at the beginning of this month, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner expected that inflation in the country with the largest economy in Europe would decrease this year to 7 percent, and that it would continue to decline in 2024 and beyond, but he expressed his belief that high energy prices will become the new reality..

Lindner said in a press interview with Bild publication that the target inflation level will remain at 2 percent, noting that reaching this level should be the top priority of the European Central Bank and the government in Germany..