According to the National Statistics Office, the core consumer price index fell to 10.1 percent in January, compared to 10.5 percent in December, which was lower than economists’ expectations of 10.3 percent.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile items such as energy and food, also fell to 5.8 percent in January from 6.3 percent in December.

The biggest contribution to the decline in inflation came from the transport sector, especially passenger transport and motor fuels, in addition to restaurants and hotels, according to the National Statistics Office.

Although this data will be welcomed by monetary policy makers at the Bank of England, it is unlikely to change expectations for a 25 basis point hike in interest rates in March, after wage data showed that the British central bank still has more work to do. .

Yesterday, Tuesday, a statement stated that the rate of growth of basic wages in Britain rose in the fourth quarter of last year by 6.7 percent, recording the fastest growth rate since the beginning of data recording in 2001, except for what happened during the Corona pandemic, when the rate of income change was affected by layoffs of employees.

At its first meeting this year, the Bank of England decided to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (that is, half a percentage point), to reach 4 percent, the highest level since 2008, that is, before the global financial crisis, which represents the fastest series of increases in more than one year. than three decades.

Britain is suffering from severe economic crises, due to the rise in energy prices, the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the exacerbation of inflation, which affected the living conditions of most British families.