Preliminary data from Germany’s Federal Statistical Office on Thursday attributed the decline in inflation to a decline in energy prices.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected it to fall to 2.3 percent in August after consumer prices rose 2.6 percent in July on an annual basis, based on data that is standardized for comparison with other European Union countries.

Core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, was 2.8 percent in August.

Energy prices in Germany fell by 5.1 percent in August compared to the same month last year, while service prices rose above average to 3.9 percent.