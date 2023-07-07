A detailed survey involving nearly 13,000 respondents and more than 70 in-depth interviews with industry leaders revealed that motor racing is one of the lowest-performing sports in terms of gender equality, behind only American football , with an average participation across all categories of just 10% for female pilots.

Lella Lombardi was the last female driver to race in Formula 1 in the 1976 Austrian Grand Prix, and More than Equal aims to help identify, develop and support female participation in motorsports.

The results also showed that female interest and fanbase, particularly in Formula 1, has grown, with 40% becoming fans in the last five years, while the average age of female supporters is around 10 years younger compared to their male counterparts.

The study also looked into what are the main barriers to women’s participation in motorsports, highlighting a number of issues, including costs, negative stereotypes about skills and abilities, lack of research on physical barriers to participation, lack of role models and an inadequate culture.

Using the data, More than Equal – founded by 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard – will build a program of identifying and developing female talent in collaboration with Hintsa, the Finnish performance specialist company which has worked with several F1 world champions.

More than Equal Advisory Board member Kate Beavan, Entrepreneur Karel Komarek, David Coulthard, Hintsa CEO Annastiina Hintsa Photo by: Right Formula

After identifying the female talent pool, the program will support female riders in seeking racing opportunities, technical and tactical coaching, physical and cognitive training, commercial opportunities and personal brand development.

“This research clearly demonstrates that female pilots face a number of challenges and barriers that go beyond those faced by their male counterparts,” Coulthard said. “This report provides all the information we need to help sport catch up.”

Karen Webb-Moss, president of More than Equal, added that with the evidence gathered by the study it is time for the entire motorsport industry to take action: “The report demonstrates that fans want change and that women drivers deserve real opportunities,” she said. “So, despite negative views on the industry’s efforts at inclusion, it is high time that sport comes together and tackles the challenges that, if addressed, would bring great benefits.”