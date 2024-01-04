More than Equal is an independent global initiative – founded by 13-time Formula 1 race winner David Coulthard and entrepreneur-philanthropist Karel Komarek – that aims to find and develop the first female Formula 1 world champion.

Photo by: Right Formula David Coulthard, Entrepreneur Karel Komarek.

The initiative is now accepting applications to participate in its pilot development program, aimed at aspiring female pilots around the world. Applications can be submitted online through the More than Equal website. Selection criteria include current performance, riding history, age and developmental stage. The deadline for applications is January 31st.

Shortlisted applications will be invited to further assessment which will include an interview phase, giving the girl pilots and those who support them the opportunity to meet the coaching team and ask any questions they may have.

In addition to public applications, More than Equal is conducting a first-of-its-kind, data-driven global talent search in partnership with data and technology company Smedley Group. Founded by Rob Smedley, former Scuderia Ferrari race engineer, Smedley Group has a rich motorsport heritage and uses cutting-edge Formula 1 technology to tackle challenges and discover the superstars of tomorrow. The first wave of pilots will be selected through a combination of a sophisticated talent identification process with the Smedley Group and through public nominations.

Successful candidates will work alongside an in-house team of experienced driving coaches, in partnership with Hintsa Performance, a leading evidence-based coaching group. Hintsa Performance is renowned for its success in developing talent, having contributed to the development of drivers who have won 18 Formula 1 world titles.

The candidates will undergo a personalized program of technical and tactical training, as well as physical preparation and personal development. The pioneering global driver development program mentors, mentors and supports girls with elite driving potential through a personalized, gender- and age-appropriate program.

Ali Donnelly, CEO of More than Equal, said: “No woman has competed in Formula 1 in almost 50 years and there are currently very few women competing at an elite level in any motorsport series. To bring about lasting structural change, we must doing things differently. For us, this means developing and investing in female pilots early in their careers, and we are excited to take the first steps towards this goal by launching our dedicated women's program in 2024.”

Photo by: More than Equal Tom Stanton, More than Equal.

More than Equal's head of driver development, Tom Stanton, added: “Our program is designed to support and enhance the development of female drivers in three key areas: as a driver, as an athlete and as a person. I'm excited to partner with Smedley Group and Hintsa Performance to maximize the potential of talented female riders, making them the winners of the future.”