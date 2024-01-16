WITH VIDEOWho strangled nine-month-old baby Elise and punched her until she died: her mother or her stepfather? They were both in the house, but kept silent. Father Dennis is still devastated. This week, the Peter R. de Vries Foundation is advocating for this harrowing case: “The fact that no one has ever been convicted for the death of his daughter is unpalatable.”
Amy van den Berg
Latest update:
16-01-24, 16:20
