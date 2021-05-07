In Russia, over the past day, 8386 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected, informs operational headquarters.

Most fell on Moscow – there are 2,846 cases of infection. In St. Petersburg, 722 cases were recorded, in the Moscow region – 608, in the Rostov region – 210. In other regions, there are less than 150 new cases of infection, least of all in Tuva (4), the Altai Republic (2) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (1).

The deaths of 376 people are reported. More than eight thousand sick people have fully recovered.

On May 6, the operations headquarters reported fewer than eight thousand new infections. Against this background, the government stated that not all citizens comply with the mask regime, and in some regions the rate of vaccination and testing of the population has decreased.