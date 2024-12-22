More than drawings, light in the news: the illustrations of 2024 in elDiario.es

What do an article about the absence of an inner voice when thinking, the first-person testimony of someone who has suffered the suicide of a friend or an analysis that explains why this year, despite wearing tenths of Doña Manolita, also not have in common? Has El Gordo hit you?

These stories, although apparently they have nothing to do with each other, do have something unique that is worth stopping to look at: all three are headed with an illustration, that kind of images, halfway between art and communication, that are They paint them alone to graphically decode and provide new nuances or second readings to the stories they accompany, especially when they are as abstract as those cited above.

The three, along with their respective images, are among the 40 examples gathered on this page, a representative sample of all the illustrated news that we have published in 2024 on elDiario.es.