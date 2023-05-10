Impress new AI systems like ChatGPT. But what they can do represents only part of our ability to think. And in order to be economically successful, you need something else anyway. A guest post.

The tool of the future: The possible uses of artificial intelligence are diverse. Image: Adobe, editing FAZ

WSome technological developments of the past decades offer such opulent projection possibilities as artificial intelligence (AI). Current large AI systems such as ChatGPT from the American company OpenAI fascinate with what they can already do and inspire with their benefits and usability. Progress in this area is indeed rapid, these great artificial intelligences are based on research results on AI architectures that are just over five years old. They excel in many areas, be it medical tests, math problems, generating the text of poems, or a combination of both, such as presenting a mathematical proof in Shakespearean verse.

In particular, the quality of the generated language is amazing, and in the dialogue with ChatGPT it is difficult to see only a dumb machine on the other side. With the latest models, which have been trained not only with texts but also with a large number of images, the expressiveness and performance will increase significantly – because models trained purely with texts are already able to solve simple tasks, which shows a certain visual imagination.