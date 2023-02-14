If when you think of soup you imagine only broth and white wheat pasta, there are a thousand things that can be changed there to make it a much more complete, tasty and nutritious dish. Adding vegetables and legumes, transforming them into a complete meal with quality protein -especially useful at dinner time- or flavoring them with spices, herbs and dressings are some simple but useful tricks to make our bowls a better place. Get out the spoon and get ready to enjoy.

Degrease always well

Many of the things that give broth a rich flavor and aroma, such as ham or other parts of the pork, veal, and parts of the chicken such as wings, also contribute quite a bit of fat. To keep the good part and eliminate the bad, we just have to degrease conscientiously: for this, if we want immediacy and we don’t mind adding another pot to our kitchen, we can use a grease jug, which thanks to the fact that the fat floats on top of the liquids allows us to discard it at the moment. If we don’t mind waiting overnight, we can use the traditional method of putting it in the fridge overnight and removing it with a spoon once it has solidified on the surface.

Blend some of the vegetables in the broth to fatten it up

With this we will achieve a greater feeling of satiety and a thicker and tastier broth: carrot and pumpkin are without a doubt my favorite option, since they melt completely and a very creamy texture is achieved. I usually discard the leek because for the broth I use the greenest and hardest part -which many people throw away but it is perfect for this, since it also has a herbaceous and fresh flavor, just like the carrot leaves-, but the onion, the turnip or parsnip also work perfectly.

add legumes

“When I have a pot of cooked legumes, I always add a few to the soup to increase the amount of fiber, protein, and healthy carbohydrates: it’s a very good way to make that soup more filling,” says nutritionist Raquel Bernácer, in charge of the Alimentarte project and author of learn to eat breakfast and Meatless Monday. “Well, what a discovery, as in the stew of a lifetime”, some will say. But it is not the same: here we are very fond of adding legumes -especially chickpeas- to the stews, which also contain generous amounts of cold cuts, meats and other ingredients that do not fit so much in line with what the WHO considers healthy for consumption. diary. Nor is it what we can eat on a normal day, in which we later have to continue working, without taking a three-hour nap, as we are (or at night, yes. Has anyone in your family made a cross for you? this healthy food? Put a couple of tablespoons per serving of some of those beans that barely have skin and mash them well in the broth: no one will know why it is so plump and tasty and they will eat it without question (do not go too far, we are not looking for a puree texture).

and more vegetables

A handful of spinach, some sliced ​​mushrooms or shiitake, leek, celery, zucchini, pumpkin and carrot -others that have not left their full flavor in the broth-, cubed onion, cabbage or cabbage, broccoli, green beans and even tomatoes cherry are a perfect addition to make soups not only healthier, but also tastier and more varied. So that all the vegetables are ready at the same time, we can play with the cooking times or with the type of cut; the smaller we cut them, the less they will take to cook.

Italian soups like minestrone are a great example: a little broth that warms you up, a bit of pasta and another of legumes, plenty of fresh vegetables and a bit of grated cured cheese to give it a final touch of flavor: if you change the ingredients often , you can spend months eating this for dinner without repeating the combination, and in versions like the Genovese green you don’t even have to prepare the broth beforehand. If you still have the spiralizer you bought when zucchini became all the rage, take it out of the drawer, and use it with any vegetable in Asian noodle soups.

Take the opportunity to cook other things that are also healthy

Another of our head nutritionists, Juan Revenga, prepares the broth with his mother’s recipe: two chicken carcasses, a small piece of veal leg, two knee bones, two large chopped leeks, two carrots, a small turnip and a couple of fresh celery stalks. “Beyond all that, they always go in the same pot to make the broth a good little bag with chickpeas -the adhoc little bag seems to me the best culinary invention since the invention of mayonnaise- and then we separate it into three tuppers and freeze two from them”. With this we manage to optimize the energy of cooking -that of the fire and that used in cooking-, tastier chickpeas than if they were cooked only in water and a thicker broth: a master move.

Remember that there is life beyond meat

Vegetables natural or toasted in the oven or in the same casserole to enhance their flavour, shrimp heads and skins, fish heads and bones -why do we worship fumet but fish soup has practically disappeared?-, water from rehydrating some mushrooms… there are many things with which we can prepare a tasty broth, beyond the chicken-pork-beef combo (with which we will also avoid subsequent defatting). Here are three examples -of mushrooms, fish and aromatics- that are prepared in just ten minutes.

Add some healthy protein to turn them into a complete dish

“I always like to add an egg to the soup when it is practically ready”, Raquel Bernácer tells us. “I let it simmer like a poached egg for two to three minutes and finish off on the residual heat – it’s a great way to add extra protein and have a more filling dish, especially for people who like it. like to have a single dish for dinner”. Everything with egg is better, and the soup is not going to be less; but there are many other alternatives: pieces of turkey or chicken, tofu or seitan, prawns or prawns, fish, the legumes that we talked about before, etc. The carcasses in the broth always have traces of meat attached to them: separating it to add the bits to the soup is somewhat laborious but it turns out very tasty (personally, this type of manual work gives me a lot of peace of mind, so I do it happily).

Swap white wheat pasta for whole wheat, quinoa, or other grains

The amount of pasta that we use in a soup is not usually much -usually about 30-40 grams per serving is recommended-, but it will always be more satiating and will provide us with more fiber if we change the white for whole wheat. Quinoa is a pseudocereal, but it works exactly the same, only its 15-minute cook time can evaporate a lot of broth in the process; to solve it we can make a first boil of 10 minutes in water and finish cooking it directly in the soup. Brown rice takes even longer to cook, but a couple of hours of pre-soaking can shorten that time quite a bit (this Shrimp Vegetable Soup might give you a good reason to try the technique).

Enhance its flavor with spices and dressings

Bernácer really likes to add a bit of miso to his broths. “It’s a very healthy way to enhance the flavor of a soup or broth without having to use bouillon cubes or salt” (it’s not that miso doesn’t have it, but with a small amount it adds much more depth than a simple salty). What is healthy about this? Basically, the ability to add flavor without having to add things that are not. Our expert has more suggestions: “Lately I am also adding a lot of spices like turmeric, ginger, pepper, cardamom… they give a very rich touch to soups and allow pimp them so it doesn’t seem like we always eat the same thing. Spices, in addition to adding joy to our dishes, when we use them on a recurring basis, are an excellent way to include more beneficial phytochemical compounds.”

and the finishing touch

With the same purpose as the previous step, the head of all this Mikel López Iturriaga recommends “add chopped aromatic herbs, lemon or lime squeeze, ditto extra virgin olive oil.” For Asian-style soups, a little dissolved peanut butter in the broth adds flavor and texture, fresh, spicy chili and a few toasted sesame seeds for a nice finishing touch. In fish, fresh or dried seaweed will add another layer of flavor, and vegetables come to the fore with a little grated cheese or nutritional yeast.