More than an Olympic Truce: The Shadow of War Over the Paris Games

Emmanuel Macron he asked for an “Olympic truce” as political leaders of the nations hosting the Games usually do, but never as in 2024 does the appeal of the head of state who happens to be the bearer of the Olympic torch seem to be so far-fetched and symbolic. Macron has asked for an “Olympic truce” but he will not be listened to. Neither will Pope Franciswho at the Angelus last Sunday launched a new, heartfelt appeal for Peace, speaking precisely of the need to make the Games a moment of cooperation between peoples. And not even the UN, which at the end of June passed the symbolic resolution on the Olympic truce. One hundred and twenty countries in favor of the General Assembly, abstentions Russia and Syria, at war respectively against Ukraine and against internal rebels.

Olympics, Macron is not Pericles. And sports do not stop wars

The Olympic village looks a lot like a summer revival of the “magic mountain” of Davos, headquarters in January of World Economic Forum: an oasis of harmony that is sought to be created, spes contra spem, in the desert of a world at war. In 2021, the Olympic truce of the Games in times of pandemic held in Tokyo was violated by the brutal Taliban advance in Afghanistan that a week after the closing ceremony, on August 15, 2021, brought the Koranic Students to Kabul. Four and eight years earlier, the Rio and London games were held while the Middle Eastern storm and the Syrian civil war continued. The Olympics are no longer those of ancient Greece. Macron is not Pericles, and no other global leader can be. Indeed, in the era of wars without limits, even sport is a weapon of soft power and projection of power. As well as being the last space to demonstrate the most tenacious forms of nationalism.

The Shadow of War on the Paris Games

The Olympic Games begin under the shadow of the communication war between the West and Russia, whose athletes will not be able to show the flag after the long disagreements with the International Olympic Committee and will have to compete as Neutral Individual Athletes. Then there is talk of the threat hanging over the Israeli teamprotected by none other than the internal secret service, the Shin-Betin France. And the uncertain start of the Olympic Friday, with sabotage of trains to Paris monitored by Paris intelligence, increases the sense of insecurity. In the days approaching the Games, then, to make sure we don’t miss anything, we had news such as the appeal for enlistment by the municipal administration of Moscow, which wants to mobilize the citizens of the capital to fight in Ukraine, the warning of the British general Roly Walker, London’s Army chief, on the risk of a global war in the next three years, and the incendiary speech of Benjamin Netanyahu in the United States Congress, where the will to wage war on Gaza has been greatly strengthened.

Olympic Truce? “Piece-wise World War III” is already here

This wonderful and unachievable utopia, this hope that the Games will return to being a truly global and harmonious event can and must be continually pursued and pursued in the full awareness that, however, we are faced with a chaotic and restless world. The war in Ukraine and the one in Gaza are mines laid under the established order of the Europe-Mediterranean-Middle East quadrant. The chaos that grips sub-Saharan Africa should not be underestimated, with the belt of coup-plotting countries that now goes from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea, the latter being the scene of Houthi rebel incursions against maritime traffic. And what about the small and large hotbeds of tension that, from the Venezuela-Guyana border to New Caledonia, from Congo to Myanmar, everywhere add elements of apprehension?

The “Third World War in Pieces” is already here, insidious and worrying. Perhaps this is also why, at the Olympic truce, it is necessary, at least in the end, to continue to hope. The trumpets of war sound quite loud and unanimous. Going against the grain of this narrative is, for many leaders, a sign of hope in a different world. As long as we then have the energy and vision to try to translate this hope into reality….