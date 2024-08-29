‘More than a year and a half later, my father is still in prison’

Ciudad Juarez.- “More than a year and a half later, my father remains unjustly imprisoned,” said yesterday Tania Collazo, daughter of Rodolfo CT, one of the former employees of the National Institute of Migration (INM) who are in prison after being accused of homicide to the detriment of forty foreigners locked up in an immigration station and the injuries of 27 more.

“My father is in a very bad state. He is desperate because he is being tried for a crime he did not commit, and in which he was not at the scene of the crime,” he said.

“There are many deaths, many families who lost their loved ones due to a great injustice and for me it is a mockery for those people as well, it is a mockery that they blame someone else as the possible culprit, when perhaps the culprits are not even there, in other words, justice for them and justice for my father, because it is a mockery for both of them,” he said.

Interviewed outside the Federal Criminal Justice Center for the hearing of the charge of assault, unrelated to criminal case 216/23, Tania was only notified of the postponement of the judicial action due to the protest maintained by the workers of the Judicial Branch of the Federation against the reforms to the current system.

“I feel like this is all a circus, they are covering up for I don’t know who. The truth is that we are seeing that the investigating authorities have created guilty parties and you have to prove to them that you are innocent, instead of being innocent until proven otherwise, and right now we have been at least a year and a half and everything is at a standstill,” he said.

This is due to the appeal for protection filed by one of the parties involved, which is why the intermediate stage of the judicial process has not yet been reached and this keeps the accused in jail without reaching an acquittal or conviction sentence, he said.

Meanwhile, Tania said, her father’s health continues to deteriorate.

“As I explained at some point, he had a brain aneurysm a while ago, he had constant physical rehabilitation, so I was helping him to improve the paralysis after the embolism, now obviously he no longer has the rehabilitation,” he explained.

Recently, authorities at Cereso 3 made it easier for him to go to a medical appointment with a neurologist.

“He obviously recommended that he needs more rehabilitation, but he doesn’t have it. We have to buy him the medicines, which are very expensive,” he added.

He said that so far there have not been many complaints from the Cereso because “they have behaved well with the family, they are kind, he is in good condition, but it is a situation that I do not wish on anyone,” he said.

What stage is the process at? he was asked.

“The first accusation that exists, we are still going, has completely stalled, they are still under protection and there is no one up to now who can resolve my doubt of when this protection will be withdrawn, because we have not even moved on to the intermediate stage and in the meantime, well, stay there, stop your lives,” he responded.

She said that, unlike the other former INM employees, the family has not been able to get the two million pesos to pay the bail imposed and when her father asks them what has happened, they do not have an answer due to the lack of financial resources. (Luz del Carmen Sosa)