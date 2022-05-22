Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The Government of Mazatlán, through this statement, reports the separation from the honorary position that Mrs. Gabriela Peña Chico obtained during the time she had a relationship with the Mayor Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres.

This clarification is made in order to avoid misinformation about the exit of the Ms. Gabriela Peña Chico of the Presidency of DIF Mazatlan, which is effective as of yesterday, May 20 of the current year.

As established by the Decree creating the Municipal DIF and the State Law in its Article 16, section I, the Board of Directors is made up of: “A President: who will be appointed by the Municipal President.” It is clear that the position of President of DIF is honorary and she is appointed by the Municipal President before the Governing Board, where the President himself takes the protest. Therefore, this honorary position is not voted, it is designated,

On the other hand, Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, communicates to the population his firm commitment to the well-being of citizens, so that the activities carried out by DIF Mazatlán will not be affected by this decision, since said agency has a Director and personnel in charge of the different social programs, which will continue to serve the community without any setbacks.

You may also like

“I have been a woman of principles, I informed you that on May 20 I received a letter from the mayor of Mazatlán, where my dismissal was notified, as president of the Mazatlán DIF system. With deep respect I send my heartfelt thanks. We will continue working for a single nation project, I will be today and always a woman who seeks respect and equality”.