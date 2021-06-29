A “macro shoot” of coronavirus among young Spaniards who were celebrating the end of the year on the tourist island of Majorca it already exceeds a thousand infections and almost 4,800 are in quarantine, in which it is already considered the most worrying focus in Spain throughout the pandemic.

The infections, 1,167 confirmed so far, they continue to appear this Tuesday in much of the country, with 11 of its 17 regions affected.

And criticism escalated both to the irresponsibility of a part of the Spanish youth and to the negligence of some authorities.

Nails massive parties in one of the main tourist destinations in the country, without preventive measures Faced with the virus, they unleashed this wave of infections among young people, some even minors, who were enjoying end-of-year trips.

Quarantine and criticism

The trips took place from the middle of June and had as their main destination the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, where the authorities decided confine in a hotel to the participants in these excursions who are still there.

A quarter of them have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

Isolation, with police surveillance, caused outrage to many of them and also to some of the parents.



The case went to court, as a mother reported for illegal retention to the regional authorities of the Balearic Islands, the archipelago to which Mallorca belongs.

In addition to the fact that a judge on the island denied the habeas corpus requested by three students who are in isolation, a judicial procedure that any person deprived of liberty can go to in Spain if they consider that they are illegally so.

At least others fourteen young people were interned in a hospital on the island as a precaution, since so far they only had mild symptoms of covid-19.

The outbreak advances in the country

But the main problem is that the virus has spread throughout much of the country as the students returned to their places of origin.

Only in the Madrid region (center) there are already more than 500 infections detected and about 3,000 young people had to quarantine, a preventive measure that in total reaches at least 4,796 of these students from different parts of the country who went on those trips.



And in the city of Elche (east) one of them was admitted to an intensive care unit.

Criticisms and responsibilities

The president of the Galicia region (northwest), one of those affected, the conservative Alberto Núñez Feijóo, criticized this Tuesday the “uncontrolled leisure” of a part of the Spanish youth.

In addition to “the lack of vaccines”, since young people are only just beginning to be included in the vaccination campaign in Spain, where the priority has been older groups, although some regions are already proposing to accelerate the administration of doses among those under 30 years of age.

Like parents of students in different parts of the country, the politician also lamented the “irresponsibility” of local authorities that allow mass parties of young people.



As happened in a concert in Mallorca without respecting the safety distance or the use of a chinstrap, which although it was authorized, ended up being evicted by the Police. Its organizers now risk a hefty fine for the riot that was among hundreds of young people who attended, including many who went on these end-of-term trips.

Nightlife reopened in much of Spain a few days ago, although with limitations that are not always met.

The “macro outbreak” occurs at a time of slight rebound of the disease in Spain, which has once again reached one hundred cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last fourteen days, a level considered to be of moderate risk in the country but which is double of the fifty established as low risk.

