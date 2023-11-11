The speech is the latest sign of dissatisfaction within the US government with Biden’s support for Israel in its response to the Hamas attacks on October 7.

“We are concerned and frustrated by the numerous violations of international law, which are laws aimed at protecting civilians, medical and media workers, as well as schools, hospitals and places of worship,” the letter said.

The letter added, “We believe that further catastrophic loss of life cannot be avoided unless the United States government calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

The letter published on November 2 has so far garnered 1,029 signatures from USAID employees. The names of the signatories are redacted, but it appears to be signed by officials in many of the agency’s offices in Washington, as well as officials spread around the world.

“We value the ongoing dialogue with our employees and partners and continue to welcome sharing our team’s opinions with leadership,” agency spokeswoman Jessica Jennings said in an email response.

On Thursday, more than 500 people who worked on Biden’s 2020 election campaign published a letter seen by Reuters calling on the president to support an immediate ceasefire, and photos on social media showed that a group of congressional staff organized a silent vigil on Wednesday in the Congress building (the Capitol) to demand a ceasefire. shooting.