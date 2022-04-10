Spanish police have discovered a private collection of 1,090 stuffed animals, including elephants, rhinoceroses and polar bears, in a huge warehouse near Valencia. 405 of the collection belonged to protected species.

These included cheetahs, leopards, lions, lynxes, snow leopards and crocodiles, as well as extinct animals in the wild, such as the African sable antelope, or nearly extinct animals such as the Bengal tiger. The collection is worth about 30 million euros on the black market.

The animals were presented as in a museum, in a hall the size of seven football fields. It is unclear why this gigantic collection, which also includes 198 elephant tusks, has only now been discovered. The owner is under investigation for smuggling and violation of endangered species protection laws.

The owner, a well-known entrepreneur from Valencia, said he inherited most of the animals from his father, Spanish media reported.

© AP

