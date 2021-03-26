The Ombudsman for Crimes against Humanity, Ángeles Ramos, reported that 45 years after the last coup in Argentina there are 626 causes throughout the country in which human rights violations committed by the dictatorship are investigated.

Of these causes, 278 are in the investigation stage, 254 obtained sentence, 73 are up for trial and 21 are currently with the debate underway, according to a survey released by that prosecutor’s office of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Ramos added that “those convicted and convicted of these crimes since 2006, when the first two oral and public processes were held after the declaration of unconstitutionality and nullity of the Full Stop and Due Obedience laws, total 1025“.

The trials were opened in 2006 after the declaration of unconstitutionality of those two laws that had been passed during the government of Raúl Alfonsín after three expensive uprisings that put democracy at risk.

Then former president Carlos Menem pardoned in 1989 more than 90 military and former guerrillas who were doomed by the violence of the seventies.

Jorge Videla and other former dictators had been sentenced in the historic trial of former commanders led by former President Alfonsín in 1985.

The prosecutor specialized in crimes against humanity highlighted that “another 165 people were acquitted, 618 processed, 623 only accused, another 104 were dismissed and there are 169 with lack of merit, that is to say with a situation not yet defined “.

The situation of another 42 people investigated for whom there has not yet been a resolution of merit is not defined, while there are 29 fugitives and fugitives. Throughout the course of these trials “715 people died before a sentence was passed in their respect“.

These disaggregated variables make up the universe of 3490 people investigated for crimes against humanity since the reopening of the cases, and of all of them 1661 people -that is, 47% of the total- go through the processes in freedom.

The Attorney General’s Office indicates that 859 – 25% – are deprived of their liberty. Of all of them, 636 carry out the arrest at their home, and that this modality of detention is the predominant one since 2016. The majority are over 70 years old.

This prosecutor’s office recorded that between February and March 2021, the debates of five cases began and that in April the start of another is expected, and it was recalled that in the first months of this year, the amount is close to the nine oral processes and publics of this type that were held in 2020.

In a report published on the website Fiscales.gov.ar, which depends on the Attorney General’s Office, it was indicated that the health emergency situation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic “influenced continuity” of the debates on causes against humanity, which mostly resumed in the middle of last year.

“Of the processes initiated previously to the social, preventive and compulsory isolation provided for by Decree 260/20 of the National Executive Power, twelve were sentenced and ten are still pending. Of the trials that began after the decree, eleven are still pending and one obtained a sentence, “stated the analysis of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Finally, in relation to the time it takes to process these cases, the Attorney General’s Office averaged the terms and estimated that “ five years and two months from the requirement of elevation to trial until the last ruling of the Supreme Court so that a sentence is final “.

