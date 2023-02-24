In the German city of Dresden, more than a thousand people took part in a demonstration against the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The demonstration was organized by the right-wing Pegida movement and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, reports t online.

“In addition to Jörg Urban (AfD) and Pegida founder Lutz Bachmann, Bjorn Höcke (AfD) and the former Vice-Chancellor of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache were announced as speakers,” writes the German news portal.

On February 17, Bundestag member Gregor Gysi said that Germany should stop supplying arms to Ukraine and start peace talks. Gizi is convinced that an immediate ceasefire is necessary. According to him, this requires pressure and diplomacy.

In addition, he called for participation in a peace demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, which will take place on February 25.

Meanwhile, on February 8, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French leader Emmanuel Macron in Paris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin would transfer military aid to Kiev as much as necessary. In response, Zelensky called on the heads of European countries to transfer tanks and heavy weapons to Ukraine “as soon as possible.”

On February 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin called it unbelievable that Russia would again be threatened by German tanks. The head of state drew a parallel with the times of the Great Patriotic War. According to him, the enemies are again going to fight with Russia on the soil of Ukraine “by the hands of the last of Hitler, the hands of Bandera.”

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Putin against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.