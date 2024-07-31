Protesters in Caracas against Maduro’s “reelection” | Photo: EFE/ Ronald Peña

More than a thousand people were detained in Venezuela this week in the various protests in various regions of the country against the official result of the presidential elections last Sunday (28), which was the victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro, said this Wednesday (31) the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, who is an ally of the Caracas regime.

According to him, if it is proven, after the “corresponding investigation”, that some of those detained did not participate in the protests, they will be “released”, but “those who are considered responsible […] will be deprived of their freedom for many years.”

Saab said that according to a preliminary tally, 77 members of the security forces were injured during the protests, 29 more than on Tuesday (30), when he also reported the death of a sergeant in Aragua state.

The Chavista prosecutor showed a sequence of videos of what he classified as “terrorist attacks” in which “groups that cannot be called peaceful protesters” appear, and said that in the protests there are “paramilitary groups” and that “the commanditos” – as the political organization groups of the campaign of the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia are called – “were criminal groups”.

Saab stressed that the Public Ministry and the Justice of Venezuela “will not allow an escalation” that would lead to “embryos of civil war” and assured that, after the protests on Monday (29) and Tuesday, there is “a tense calm” thanks to the “courts”.

Saab did not mention the injured protesters, who were repelled by tear gas and rubber bullets fired by police and soldiers, as reported by the EFE Agency in Caracas. Instead, he accused some of “simulation crimes.” [de mortes]” and “dissemination of messages that cause anxiety and panic among the population”.