Lion / 24.06.2021 13:26:12

Surveillance permits to individuals in the city of León have been increasing during the last 3 years, adding 1,010 granted so far in 2021, compared to those issued during previous years; since in 2018 there were 288 granted and in 2019 there were 654.

Most of the people enabled as vigilantes during the current year they do not belong to a private security company.

The Directorate for the Regulation of Private Security is in charge of processing permits directly, which may be requested by individuals or legal entities to carry out the surveillance activity, valid for one year.

The agency also carries out periodic supervisions during the year so that the permits remain in force or are suspended, this in order to corroborate compliance with the requirements.

For those interested in consulting the surveillance permit requirements, the page https://seguridad-privada.sspleon.gob.mx/ is made available, where once completed they must be presented in person at the Security Regulation Directorate Private that is located in Mérida 304-306, in Conjunto Estrella, and you can call 477 713 7992.

Irregularities, such as the fact that the guards do not have their records, are grounds for suspension of the security service; In the event that these belong to a company, it may be because they do not have the authorizations of the Municipality or the State.

The Public Security Secretariat of León, through the General Directorate of Private Security Regulation, permanently supervises the services provided by companies in subdivisions, neighborhoods, companies, educational establishments and public sector institutions, as dependencies of government.

