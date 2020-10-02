At least 1.2 thousand people and almost 340 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing wildfires in the Voronezh and Rostov regions, reports RIA News…

As the representative of the emergency services noted, today, according to the forecast, wind gusts of up to 20 meters per second are expected in the Voronezh, Rostov, Volgograd, Astrakhan, Belgorod, Kursk regions, as well as in Kalmykia and Dagestan.

Earlier it was reported that in the Rostov region by the morning of October 1, the area of ​​fire increased to 280 hectares. As a result of the spread of fire on the settlement, a woman was killed.

It also became known that additional airmobile groups of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation were sent to the Voronezh and Rostov regions to fight natural fires.

Meanwhile, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case of negligence after a fire in the village of Nikolaevka, Voronezh region. It was clarified that a tree fell on the power line, causing a spark that ignited the forest. After that, the fire moved to the village. As a result, 50 buildings were destroyed, including 21 residential buildings.