The City Council of Molina de Segura, through the Department of Social Welfare, awarded a contract for basic supplies of food, hygiene and home cleaning, to vulnerable peoples, to the company Comercial de Distribuciones Mediterráneo ECO SL, for an amount of about 195,000 euros.

This amount represents a significant investment in Social services that allows to allocate supplies to cover the basic needs of the most vulnerable people, giving priority to those families with minors in their care, said the councilor for Social Welfare, Ángel Navarro.

The mayor explained that in 2019 752 family units benefited from these supplies and in 2020 there were 1,131. In addition, during 2020, due to confinement due to the state of alarm, 85 basic food kits were delivered to 66 families directly to their homes.

With the new contract, in addition, “it is guaranteed that the products purchased meet ethical and environmental parameters, as a sign of the City Council’s commitment to the sustainable management of the services it offers,” said the mayor.

Navarro highlighted that almost 75% of urgently needed grants are related to food and basic supplies. “These aids are paid directly to the winning company, so it is very difficult for any family to misuse them,” he said. The aforementioned item is added to the annual call for grants for 2021 referring to Urgent Need and Childhood Aid, of 300,000 euros.

Navarro explained that social services closed the year 2020 with 3,412 people accessing local economic benefits, which represents an economic increase of almost 25%, to face the situation of social need of the citizens of Moline.