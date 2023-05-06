Guatemala city – The Fuego volcano, the most active in Central America and close to the capital of Guatemala, erupted on Thursday, May 4, which led to the preventive evacuation of more than a thousand people and the closure of a highway.

The eruption began at dawn and in the afternoon “1,054 people were evacuated” from five nearby communities, the executive secretary of the Disaster Reduction Coordinator (Conred), Óscar Cossio, said at a press conference.

However, the official clarified that the number will increase because the evacuees from two other communities near the 3,763-meter-high colossus have yet to be counted.

Cossio specified that all the people were transferred to a sports venue in the municipality of Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa, close to the volcano located 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, between the departments of Escuintla, Chimaltenango and Sacatepéquez.

Meanwhile, the director of the state Institute of Volcanology, Edwin Rojas, stated that “there is a decrease in the (eruptive) activity of the volcano.”

Residents evacuated by the activity of Volcán de Fuego rest in a sports complex converted into a shelter in Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa, in the department of Escuintla, 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on May 5, 2023. © Johan Ordóñez / AFP

Data from the Conred, the entity in charge of civil protection, estimates that there are some 130,000 people at risk from the fall of ash.

In addition, 13 shelters were set up in four nearby municipalities that can receive some 7,600 evacuees, Conred spokesman Rodolfo García told AFP.

Earlier, the Conred reported in a statement that “the eruptive column remains at a height of 6,000 meters above sea level, loaded with abundant ash that moves to the west and southwest, more than 100 kilometers away.”

Columns of gas and ash were dispersing to the west and southwest of the volcano.

They close the RN-14 route

The authorities maintain constant monitoring of the volcano due to the proximity of some communities.

“Pyroclastic flows are a mixture of gases, ash, and high-temperature rock blocks that descend at high speed down the flanks of the Fuego volcano,” Conred explained.

As a preventive measure, “the decision was made to suspend vehicular traffic” on the RN-14 route, said the Vice Minister of Communications (road networks), Carlos Figueroa, at a press conference.

Fuego volcano in Guatemala © / AFP

It is a secondary road on the slopes of the volcano and connects several towns with the colonial city of Antigua, the main tourist site in the country and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979.

Deadly eruption in 2018

Images released by the highway police showed cars and motorcycles stopped on the road due to the risk that it could be hit by falling volcanic material.

The Fuego volcano caused an avalanche of burning material on June 3, 2018, which devastated the San Miguel Los Lotes community in Escuintla and part of that highway in Sacatepéquez, leaving 215 dead and a similar number missing.

The Fuego volcano is reputed to be the most active in Central America since the Spanish conquistadors arrived some 500 years ago.

In Guatemala, the Santiaguito (west) and Pacaya (south) volcanoes are also active.