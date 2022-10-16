At least a thousand people came to Dam Square on Sunday afternoon to express their support for the Iranian protests. Iran has been protesting for a month against the mandatory headscarf and general repression in the country.

The demonstration was organized by Azadi Collectief, an action group consisting mainly of Kurdish, Iranian and Afghan Dutch people. Collectively, we are witnesses to more than 40 years of human rights violations in our country of origin. “We can hold three demonstrations – but we choose one demonstration in solidarity.”

The nearly ten million Kurds in Iran are at the forefront of the current protests and are also facing the most violence. And because of the shared language and the fact that there are many Afghans living in Iran, the mutual solidarity between Iranians and Afghans is great.

Jina Mahsa Amini

Exactly one month ago, the Iranian-Kurdish Jina Mahsa Amini (22) was arrested by the religious police for wearing her headscarf 'too loosely'. She later died in police custody. Her death sparked a wave of protests, first mainly in the Kurdish areas and now throughout Iran.

Women are taking the lead in this. The Kurdish Cry for Freedom’Jin, jîyan, azadî‘ (Women, life, freedom) and the Persian translation ‘Zan zedegi azadi‘ have become the slogans of the uprising.

The same slogan can be heard on Dam Square on Sunday afternoon. The Azadi Collective wants to show solidarity, but also asks for concrete action. In a petition that has been signed about 6750 times, governments and universities are called on to speak out. The activists also want victims of the violence to be able to count on shelter here, and for persecuted women, girls and LGBTI people to be brought to Europe with humanitarian visas.

Arrests and deaths

The demonstrators in Iran are speaking out against the compulsory headscarf, the vice squad and (women) oppression in general, but increasingly also against the entire regime. In the months before Amini's death, the country was already restless, partly because of the economic malaise.

The authorities’ response so far has been to crack down on the protests hard. At least 201 people have been killed, including 23 children, according to IHRA, an Iranian human rights organization based in Norway. More than 8,000 people have already been arrested, according to Iranian opposition media.

On Saturday night, a fire broke out at the infamous Evin Prison in Tehran, where many political prisoners, including demonstrators arrested last month, are being held. The Iranian government said four people were killed and 61 injured. The state news agency speaks of a fight between prisoners, but what exactly happened cannot be determined independently. Gunshots were also heard in the area, according to Reuters news agency.

For the past month, people gathered weekly in Amsterdam, The Hague and many other European cities to show their solidarity with the Iranian protesters.

