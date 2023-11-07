People lit candles in honor of the victims of the October 7 terrorist attacks, in an emotional ceremony on the Western Wall esplanade in Jerusalem, a month after the massacre | Photo: EFE/Manuel Bruque

The Western Wall in Jerusalem hosted an emotional ceremony on Monday night (6) that marked one month since the attack by the Islamic group Hamas, in which more than 1,400 people died.

During the event, which was attended by religious authorities and families of the victims, a candle was lit for each of the dead.

Furthermore, the faces of the deceased were projected onto the Wall, the holiest place of worship in Judaism. Hundreds of people attended the ceremony and recited mourning prayers for the dead.

Former Defense Minister and current member of the government’s war cabinet, Benny Gantz, was present and participated in lighting the candles.

“Tonight, at the candle-lighting ceremony at the Western Wall, on the 30th anniversary of the massacre, I met Brigadier General (retired) Dadi Simchi, who on that terrible night went to Kibbutz Reim and rescued his son’s body, after facing terrorists with his own hands to protect his friends, until they killed him,” Gantz wrote on social media.

On October 7, Israel declared war on the terrorist group Hamas after the attack on Israeli territory that left more than 1,400 dead – most of them civilians -, 5,400 injured and at least 241 kidnapped in Gaza.

Furthermore, at least 30 Israeli soldiers have already been confirmed dead during the ground offensive.