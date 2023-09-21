Small businesses continue to be in critical condition. In just one year it has lost more than a thousand businesses and, in the last decade, every two days it has closed a business in the Region of Murcia, revealed yesterday Inés Mazuela, institutional manager of the Union of Professionals and Self-Employed Workers (Upta) in a news conference. In it she talked about the digital divide between the self-employed and large companies. And she pointed out that self-employment grew by 12% in the last decade in sectors that require qualified professionals and in services, construction and transportation.

Furthermore, digital transformation is not being implemented in this sector either. Seven out of ten remain undigitized. “There is a significant digital gap between the self-employed and small businesses in relation to larger ones,” said Mazuela. And she recalled that this group represents 16.33% of those affiliated with the Social Security system in the Region.

According to a study on the state of digitalization of companies and public administrations in 2020, 24% of small businesses refuse to digitalize, since they do not have information to be able to carry out this transformation, while 22% give up due to the extra cost. that entails.

Mazuela insisted on the existence of the Digital Kit program, of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation through the Red.es entity. Its purpose is to help the self-employed and small businesses to implement digitalization solutions in their businesses. This program – which offers 12 solutions such as electronic invoice, social media management and the creation of a website – has a budget of 3,067 million euros and is financed by the European Union through the Next Generation funds.

Mazuela revealed that, since Upta opened an information point in Murcia in March, 800 queries have been received and that it has visited 300 self-employed workers to promote digitalization.

«At Upta we consider that digitalization does not only consist of implementing a digital solution, but that it must be complemented; “We demand the intervention of the regional administration and local authorities,” he said. “It is necessary for the competent Ministry to apply complementary measures that allow the self-employed to train and acquire the necessary training,” he added. «Digitalization equals effectiveness and efficiency; “Only in this way will we achieve activities that are more profitable,” he asserted.