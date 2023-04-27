38.5% of voters in the Region of Murcia have not yet decided which party they will support in the regional elections on 28-M, for which there are barely 33 days left. This is one of the main data from the Spring Barometer of the Murcian Center for Public Opinion Studies (Cemop), presented this Thursday at the Regional Assembly, which conditions the results of vote estimation and distribution of seats offered by the poll.

The survey also indicates that the majority of these undecided (18.5%) doubt between voting for the Popular Party and Vox, which will undoubtedly intensify the struggle between these two formations of the right-wing space to convince every last voter. Another 16.9%, more located in the political center, are still considering whether to support the PP or choose the PSOE ballot.

Regarding the results and distribution of seats, the Barometer reflects practically the same data as the last survey published in February by Cemop. Of course, with a much larger sample, since 1,200 telephone surveys have been carried out, twice as many as in the survey carried out last February.

Thus, the Popular Party would win the regional elections on 28-M with 40.9% of the votes, which would grant it between 20 and 21 seats in the Regional Assembly. Fernando López Miras still does not reach the absolute majority that would guarantee him to govern alone, but he would add more deputies than PSOE and Unidas Podemos together, so he would leave the left without the possibility of building an alternative.

In addition, the PP observes how the conviction of former president Pedro Antonio Sánchez for the ‘Auditorio case’ does not take its toll, since the field work of the Barometer was carried out from March 20 to 31, when the sentence of the Provincial Court was already known. of Murcia.

For its part, the PSRM remains at 29.2% of the votes, which would translate into between 14-15 seats in the autonomous Parliament. They would be between 2 and 3 less than those he had in this last legislature. The socialists would be almost 12 points behind the popular ones. The hope for José Vélez is in that bag of undecided that he hesitates between his party and the PP, as well as the negative perception of the management of the Government of López Miras increases.

Vox would be the third political force, with a 15.5% estimated vote and seven deputies in the Assembly, 3 more than those achieved in 2019. If the results predicted by Cemop, in the hands of the party of José Ángel Antelo would be the possible investiture of Fernando López Miras as president of the Community.

On the other hand, United We Can get 6.2% of the votes and 3 seats in the Regional Assembly, 1 more than now. This would allow the left-wing coalition to form its own parliamentary group and would mean the return to Parliament of the IU with its coordinator José Luis Álvarez-Castellanos, number 3 on the list headed by María Marín.

Citizens, for their part, would move further and further away from that 3% that they need to maintain parliamentary representation. According to the Spring Barometer, it is estimated at 2.1% of the vote. Likewise, there is only 5.8% of undecided doubters between the orange formation and the Popular Party.

Under the heading of ‘Others’ the rest of the parties that attend the elections are grouped, such as Movimiento Ciudadano, Por Mi Región, Más Región-Equo Verdes, etc. Among all of them they add up to 6.1%, but none reaches by itself the 3% that opens the door of the Assembly.