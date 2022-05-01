Dozens of Afghan refugees arrive at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base (Madrid) on August 24. Jesus Hellin / Europa Press

A good percentage of the Afghans evacuated by Spain since August, when their country was taken over by the Taliban, have not taken root in the country despite the media operation carried out to welcome them. Among the more than 1,700 refugees who were dragged out of the Kabul airport and landed in Torrejón de Ardoz last summer – and the at least 240 collaborators who have been able to leave afterwards – more than a third have left the reception system. The testimonies collected by EL PAÍS indicate that they decided to settle in other countries, such as Germany or the Netherlands, in search of their family or friends and better job opportunities. Also of greater institutional support.

The data responds to a question from EL PAÍS to the Secretary of State for Migration, made through the Transparency Portal. The official response reports that as of April 20 there are 1,217 Afghan citizens welcomed by the State, while 693 have been registered as leaving. In other words, of the 1,910 Afghan refugees who entered the reception system, 36% already It is gone. “The main cause of leaving (90%) is their abandonment, understood as such the unjustified resignation to a reception place without authorization from the responsible entity”, explains the text.

The percentage of abandonment of Afghans is unusually high, according to sources linked to the reception of asylum seekers. Usually, of the total number of refugees resettled in Spain, who are transferred from camps in other countries, the rate of abandonment of the reception system is usually around 20%, although in the last year it fell to 11%. The highest percentage, according to these same sources, occurred with the relocated, the majority Syrians, who came from Italy and Greece during the so-called refugee crisis of 2015. Then, it reached 35%. That of the Afghans has been even greater.

The Secretary of State for Migration has refused to draw conclusions from these figures. Nor has it pointed out the reasons that have pushed this group to leave, which, at the time, had priority attention, express procedures and even a pilot project for its social and labor integration. The reasons given by some Afghans and host NGOs point to the fact that they were seeking to regroup with relatives or friends in other European countries, that they aspired to greater job prospects or to a greater network of support and autonomy than the one they found in Spain.

Ahmad, the pseudonym of an Afghan man who arrived at Torrejón de Ardoz airport with his wife and three children on August 26, was only in Spain for 28 days. “I thought it was a very pleasant country, with a very good climate and very welcoming people,” he says from Germany. Ahmad, who worked as a translator, explains that the NGO that took care of them offered them Spanish classes and what is known as pocket money, 50 euros for each adult and 20 for each minor. In addition, they had about 340 euros to buy food and assume other expenses, an amount, yes, that they had to justify with tickets down to the “last penny”. “I asked them about this support in the future, because it didn’t make sense to me in the long run,” she recalls. In the end, Ahmad, who had collaborated with Germans in Afghanistan and had some relatives in Germany, decided to contact them and move. “Now we get about 300 euros for each member of my family and no one asks us what we spend it on,” he explains.

Another of the motivations mentioned by Afghan refugees for leaving Spain is the loneliness they felt when they settled here. Ignacio Álvaro, who leads a support group for Afghans who collaborated with the Spanish Agency for Development Cooperation (AECID), considers that, after the traumatic experience of the evacuation and the abandonment of his life, country and family, it is very important develop a minimum social network of support and accompaniment among them. “The reception system has dispersed the Afghans throughout the Spanish territory. This has a positive side, which is the prevention of the formation of ghettos, but it also has a dramatic consequence, and that is that families have been welcomed in places far away and isolated from other compatriots. This makes their integration process difficult because the experience of the first months becomes terrible when added to the traumatic experience of war and uprooting, and Afghan women are the ones who suffer the most”, he explains.

This was the case of Sayed, who like the rest of the protagonists of this report, asks that his real name not be used for fear of reprisals. The man, a collaborator of the AECID, arrived with his wife and his children on August 22 and were welcomed in Galicia, but decided to move to Germany on December 13. He would have preferred to stay, but his wife, far from anyone he knew, felt extremely lonely. “Here she was very stressed and her brother already lived in Germany,” she says from the city where she now lives, on the banks of the Rhine.

The decision to seek a future in other countries takes its toll in Europe and expulsions back to Spain are already taking place. The European legislation that regulates the right of asylum, the Dublin Convention, maintains strict criteria to determine which country should take charge of the examination and reception of refugees and, as a general rule, the first country of entry should do so. It is very likely that Sayed will end up coming back despite his wife’s displeasure with him.

The Ministry of the Interior maintains that it does not have data about the requests that its European partners have made to return the Afghans who arrive in its territory, nor about the refugees who have actually been returned. The German Interior Department does have them: 18 Afghan refugees have already been returned from Germany, informs Elena G. Sevillano. Fatima, who is in her fifties, is among them. The woman also arrived in Spain and a month later she was already in Germany. Last March, however, she was put on a flight back to Madrid. Alone. Her son, her daughter-in-law and her grandson, who arrived with her, have been spared, for the time being, from the German authorities. She “she thought it didn’t matter where she decided to live. Now, alone, it will be very difficult for me”.