Two mountaineers check the condition of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, in Florence (Italy). CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

The obvious matters less than the enigmatic. For this very reason, the cupola of Florence Cathedral that Brunelleschi (1377-1446) devised shows the rare beauty of an interesting mystery. We know that it was built without using any support system, thus passing a skill test similar to placing an egg standing on a marble table.

But Brunelleschi’s ability to relate geometric figures and proportions would have been of little or no use if it were not for his knowledge of the art of perspective. Although Brunelleschi was not the first to use the technique of perspective, he was a pioneer in its scientific development.

For the study of it, Brunelleschi devised a tablet on which he had painted the Baptistery of Saint John. It was a small tablet with a peculiarity, as it had a small hole through which you could look to the other side. Placing the tablet in front of a mirror, and looking through the hole from behind, the illusion of seeing the image in the mirror was achieved in the same way as if we contemplated it live, that is, with perspective.

Still, the use of perspective was not new. Without going any further, Aristotle spoke to us in his Poetics of the use of flat panels in theatrical stages to produce the illusion of depth with them. But with the Renaissance, artists will use perspective in a scientific way, animating mathematics and giving movement to the scenes in paintings. Because capturing a dramatic moment in time is only possible from the fourth dimension. In this way, with the temporal dimension, nature becomes a dynamic process that is described with its own language, that is, with the language of numbers, as the Polish mathematician Jacob Bronowski (1908-1974) tells us. in his famous work The rise of man (Captain Swing).

In the chapter dedicated to perspective, Bronowski puts us on the trail of the Arab mathematician Alhacén (965 AD -1040) and his perception of objects in space, recognizing that “we can see objects because each of their points reflects and directs a ray of light towards our eyes ”, contrary to what the Greeks thought, whose perception assumed that light was directed from the eyes towards objects.

Art secret

For all this, when the painter Albrecht Dürer arrived in Bologna at the beginning of the 16th century, he did so with the aim of revealing the secret behind the art of perspective, a technique by which Italian painters managed to capture an instant dramatic. For Dürer there was something more in everything than the proximity of an object that enlarges as we get closer to it. Perspective for Renaissance artists was more than a point of view, more than mimicking three-dimensional space on a flat surface.

For them, perspective was the closest thing to a skill test that consisted of placing an egg standing on a marble table. Difficult matter, if you do not have the genius of Brunelleschi who, to demonstrate what he was capable of, took the egg and put it on the marble table in an energetic way, with a blow that broke the lower shell and left the upper one raised as if it were a miniature dome suspended by the threads of time. In this way, Brunelleschi not only broke the shell, but also broke the mystery.

The stone ax is a section where Montero GlezWith a will to prose, he exercises his particular siege to scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter