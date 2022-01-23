Albacete have not yet been able to play in front of their fans so far this new year. The Christmas break and the coronavirus outbreak that has affected the La Mancha team this week have caused Carlos Belmonte has not hosted a match for his team in more than a month.

And you have to go back to December 19 to find the last match that Albacete was able to play in front of their fans, with a 3-1 victory against Algeciras.

After the games against Sabadell and Real Madrid Castilla were postponedthe white club hopes that in the coming days the evolution of those affected by positive cases of coronavirus will be favorable and be able to play on Saturday, January 29 against Sevilla Atlético, the first match of 2022 at the Carlos Belmonte stadium.