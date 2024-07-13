There are new developments, but no arrests have yet been made and the case, as far as is publicly known, is not making much progress. On May 18, the body of soldier Katia Dueñas-Aguilar was found in her home in Clarksville, Tennessee, just across the border from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where the information technology specialist was stationed. After finding her dead, police quickly declared the case a homicide. Now that the autopsy has been released, it is clear why: she had been stabbed 68 times.

The forensic analysis of Duenas-Aguilar’s body released by the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office indicates the details of the wounds were predominantly concentrated in the neck and upper body. The nature of the wounds led the examiner to conclude unequivocal homicide. Toxicology from the autopsy also indicates that she had gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) in her system when she died. GHB is sometimes used as a sedative date rape drug, although the 30 mcg/mL she had in her system is less than the amount that would cause drowsiness, according to the report. This information adds to the evidence in the ongoing investigation by the Clarksville Police Department and the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Dueñas-Aguilar’s death is the third of a young U.S. servicewoman of Latinx descent in recent years, following the murder of Vanessa Guillén in 2020, and the suicide of Ana Basaldua last year, both stationed at Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood, in Texas. As in 2020 with the Guillén case — a crime that triggered major changes in the way harassment complaints are investigated in the Army — the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the oldest Hispanic civil rights organization in the United States, offered a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the finding of those responsible in order to bring “the attention of the nation” to the case. Shortly after, Dueñas-Aguilar’s ​​mother, Carmen Aguilar, joined in and pledged to give another $30,000 for a total reward of $55,000. “For this mother to commit, not just with money, but with her whole soul, to find whoever did this, deserves our full and unequivocal support. LULAC urges anyone with information to come forward and speak to law enforcement to help identify, arrest and convict the person responsible,” said Domingo Garcia, the organization’s president.

After almost two months of complex mourning that has included taking care of her 4-year-old grandson, Carmen Aguilar has received the news of the autopsy through the media as a hard blow just imagining the suffering of her daughter. But also as evidence of her suspicions about the case and fuel for her determined campaign to bring the truth to light. Speaking to Univision from the cemetery where her daughter is buried, which she says she goes to almost daily in the midst of her mourning, Aguilar asks for answers. “Why did they do this to my daughter? What was the harm she did to them that made them take this drastic decision? Why? If she had some psychological problem, why did the Army “Didn’t you give me any assistance?… So what I’m saying is that I haven’t received any response.”

“I demand justice, that the government do something because several young women have already been killed… and from then on everything remains as if nothing happened. This is not going to stop here because nobody is doing anything… What is happening at the bases? What is happening in the American militias? They are the people who are going to defend us and we are here to defend them?” Aguilar said indignantly.

Dueñas-Aguilar enlisted in 2018 and was assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, a year later. During her time there, she received multiple medals for her work, including the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. Prior to her death, she was a member of the Combat Aviation Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division.