STRIKE ALBERT HEIJNAt least 10 percent wages. This is what the unions demand during the negotiations on a new collective labor agreement for the employees of the distribution centers of supermarket chain Albert Heijn. To reinforce this demand, the unions have staged a strike. That strike is the umpteenth in a long row, because the battle for more money is getting tougher.
Pete Birds
Latest update:
25-04-23, 21:41
