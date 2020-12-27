According to the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP), there are 1.3 million Russian pensioners in Russia who have entered the database of bailiffs due to loan debts. TASS…

In total, in November 2020, 7.8 million enforcement proceedings were registered in the FSPP to collect debts from debtors in favor of credit institutions.

For ten months of this year, in total, bailiffs collected 111.3 billion rubles from all debtors – individuals in favor of credit institutions.

Recall that Russian President Vladimir Putin previously signed a law to extend the deferral of debt payments for pensioners and small and medium-sized businesses until May 1 of next year.

According to the document, those receiving pensions for old age, disability or the loss of a breadwinner in the amount of less than two minimum wages are entitled to a deferral on loans in the amount of up to 1 million rubles.

Earlier, the Federal Bailiffs Service reported that today over 4 million Russians are on the list of debtors restricted to travel abroad, which is 700 thousand (or 20%) more than a year earlier. As the experts explained, the restriction of the right to leave is increasingly applied to persistent defaulters of alimony, as well as to all those who have arrears on loan payments or for housing and communal services.