At the end of April, 1 million 734 thousand 608 credits more are likely to convert from Times Minimum Wage to pesos, reported the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit). According to the Institute, since the beginning of the program Shared Responsibilityin 2019, at the end of April 2023, it has benefited 1 million 041 thousand people with this conversion.

However, it was from 2022, with the opening of the Universal Shared Responsibility Window and the easing of the requirements to access the program, when converted most of the financing.

Program results:

1 million 041 thousand 422 credits have been converted from VSM to pesos, from 2019 to April 2023.

The accredited beneficiaries received discounts on their debt for more than 77 thousand 674 million pesos.

73% of conversions were made through the Universal Shared Responsibility Window, launched in May 2022.

At the end of April, 1,734,608 credits are capable of being converted from VSM to pesos.

Conversion benefits:

Fixed annual interest rate between 3.3% and 10.45%, depending on your monthly income.

Monthly payment and fixed balance for the entire agreed term, with no annual increases.

Greater clarity on payments and remaining balances.

Discount on the debt to finish paying the credit in the time that the financing was established when requesting it.

The conversion of credits can be done from the ninth day of each month, free of charge, from My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx), in the tab my credit and then in the option Shared Responsibility.

Infonavit is a State social security institution, whose objective is to grant cheap and sufficient credit so that workers can access adequate housing and build wealth. Since its creation in 1972 to date, the agency has placed more than 12 million credits.

To know everything about Infonavit credits, procedures and servicesin a simple and clear way, you can do it directly in your Internet portal: infonavitfacil.mx.