The hope of peace in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo brought together on Wednesday more than a million people who gathered to see the

Pope Francis at a massive outdoor mass in Kinshasa.

“That the war ends thanks to the prayers of the Pope”, is the wish of Eulalie Nzinga, a 63-year-old woman who got up at four in the morning to have a place on the airport runway where the Pope said a mass around 09:30 in the morning.

“I’m sick, but I know that since the Pope is here, everything will be fine,” she said with her 13-year-old granddaughter Eulalie Nzinga.

The hope of living in a country at peace is an expectation shared by many of the Congolese faithful in a country where the conflict has raged in the eastern areas for almost 30 years.

It's the first time I see a pope

More than a million people – waving flags and dancing – turned out to see Francis at a outdoor mass in Kinshasa, according to figures from the organizers.

After the meeting, many appreciated the opportunity to see the Argentine pontiff. “It’s the first time I see a pope,” said Princylia Kitambala, 17, who said she will tell her grandchildren about the day.

Christo Mimpu, a 25-year-old engineer, said that it was important for him to “pray with the Pope to ask for peace in the east of the country.”

Adeline Babwiriza, 53, who is originally from the eastern city of Goma, He came to Kinshasa to pray for his family and for the return of peace to his native region. “Darkness is not going to reign forever,” he said.

Reception of Pope Francis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A country with millions of Catholics

Democratic Republic of the Congo is an impoverished country in Central Africa, which is enshrined as secular in its constitution. But the tradition imposed during the Belgian colonization marked the society.

According to estimates, about 40% of the population is Catholic, in a country where 100 million people live. While about 35% are Protestants, 9% are Muslims and 10% belong to a local Christian movement called the Kimbanguist Church.

Pope Francis, upon his arrival at the Kinshasa international airport.

Thousands of people began arriving at the Ndolo airport Tuesday night on the eve of the mass.

At dawn, others began to fill the streets of Kinshasa, a magapolis of 15 million inhabitantsunder a blazing sun, which then became scorching.

Many wet their faces or fanned themselves with the mass program to resist the heat.

At the scene there were first aid workers and ambulances that had to evacuate a man in his 60s who felt discomfort.

From a huge heated platform, the pope gave a homily in Italian that was translated into French, the official language of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The pope preached peace and invited the faithful “not to give in to divisions.” The Archbishop of Kinshasa, Fridolin Ambongo, spoke afterwards, calling for “free, transparent, inclusive and peaceful” elections, to which the crowd responded with applause.

The country is scheduled to hold presidential election on December 20 and the Catholic Church continues to have an important weight. Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and members of the opposition attended the mass.

AFP