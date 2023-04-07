Just under 1 million people in the province of Quebec and about 110,000 in the province of Ontario were without power as of 2000 GMT, according to PowerAutig.com. The combined outages in the two provinces exceeded at least 1.3 million earlier in the day.

The two provinces live in more than half of Canada’s total population of about 39 million .

Electricity companies in the two provinces have been working to restore power, but repairs are expected to take several days, meaning many Canadians could spend the Easter weekend in the dark. .

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered to provide federal assistance if needed.