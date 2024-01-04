The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai announced that the total number of passengers arriving and departing through air, land and sea ports during the period from December 27, 2023 until January 1, 2024 reached one million and 239 thousand and 628 people, and on December 30 2023 the highest number of passengers was recorded at 224 thousand and 380 passengers, which… It reflects the position of the Emirate of Dubai as a preferred destination for individuals from all over the world.

Dubai's airports and land and sea ports received large numbers of travelers wishing to spend the New Year's holiday in Dubai.

Dubai Airports passport officers dealt with 1,136,144 arriving and departing passengers, while the land ports witnessed the reception and farewell of 76,376 passengers, and the sea ports witnessed the arrival and departure of 27,108 passengers, with the total number of arrivals through the various ports reaching 693,018 arriving passengers. For 546,610 departing passengers.

Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, confirmed that the records achieved by Dubai’s airports and its land and sea ports during this period reflect the city’s attractiveness and its status as a top destination for individuals from all over the world, expressing his pride in Dubai’s ability and the status it enjoys among millions of people. People who chose it to celebrate New Year's, explaining that Dubai's establishment, airports and ports continue to provide exceptional experiences for visitors throughout the year.

He added that these numbers reflect the positive interaction of tourists and travelers with the Emirate of Dubai as a distinctive tourist destination, and highlight the continuous efforts made by Dubai Residency in strengthening its position as a leading tourist destination at the regional and global levels, pointing to the great demand for Dubai outlets that translates the desire of travelers to enjoy a unique festive atmosphere. And a rich experience during the New Year holiday, which every year witnesses the organization of special events and entertainment shows that give the special period of the year an exceptional splendor.

To add more joy and provide an atmosphere of happiness in preparation for the New Year’s celebrations in 2024, Dubai airports received children arriving with their families with their beloved cartoon characters Salem and Salama, in a step that reflects the efforts of the establishment of Dubai aimed at enhancing the cultural image of its visitors, and consecrating Dubai’s position on the map of destinations. Most interactive with its visitors.

It is noteworthy that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai is considered one of the leading authorities in organizing events and activities that visitors admire, especially at Dubai airports and its land and sea ports. Many countries of the world also participate in their celebrations of national occasions, and surprise travelers by lighting up the smart gates with the flags of those countries and others. Other events.