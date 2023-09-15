The emblematic red sheep sweater – with a black one – of Diana of Wales, which she wore when she was still the fiancée of the then Prince Charles, is no longer for sale. The garment was auctioned this Thursday, September 14 and, after a few frantic minutes, it was sold for 1.1 million dollars (a little more than one million euros), as announced by the emblematic London betting house Sotheby’s, in charge to organize the sale on-line. It was one of the most emblematic pieces of clothing worn by Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997. Given the avalanche of people interested in getting the sweater, Sotheby’s extended the sale for a few minutes, which reached the 44 bids and which ended up multiplying the expected price by 14, going from 190,000 dollars (178,000 euros) to the 1.1 million dollars at which it was finally awarded. According to the auction house, the iconic garment has broken the record, becoming the item that belonged to the Princess of Wales that has reached the highest price – it eclipses the $604,800 of the Infanta-style ball dress sold in January.

The sweater, known as Black Sheep (black sheep, in Spanish), stands out for its front part that shows a multitude of drawings of white sheep, except for one that is black. Many have come to understand it as a metaphor for the role that Diana took within the British royal family. In June 1981, the newly engaged Lady Diana Spencer wore the red sweater with sheep motifs created by the then little-known designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, who three years earlier had created the knitting company Warm and Wonderful. The success of that garment catapulted them to fame, inaugurating a trend that has survived to this day.

After the then-Princess of Wales was photographed wearing the sweater, Muir and Osborne received a letter from Buckingham Palace explaining that the garment had suffered some damage to one sleeve and requested that it be repaired or even replaced. The team of designers sent a new one, which earned them a letter of thanks from the princess’s private secretary, Oliver Everett. Both letters have been sold along with the garment.

The designers of the defective sweater assumed that it had been repaired and sent to a customer. However, in March 2023, when Osborne was looking in the attic for an old pattern, the red sheep sweater was found in a small box. As seen in the Sotheby’s photographs, the garment sold has several holes in the sleeves.

One of the signed letters from Buckingham Palace auctions on Thursday, September 14, alongside Diana of Wales’s red sheep sweater. Alexi Rosenfeld (Getty Images)

The sheep sweater was not the only item that swept the auction. The princess’s black and white dress, designed by Murray Arbeid, and worn by Diana on two occasions in 1985, was also sold for $380,000. First, to celebrate Prince Edward’s 21st birthday; and, later, for a Worshipfull Company of Fanmakers banquet that December. Last January, Sotheby’s auctioned another of the princess’s iconic garments: the purple velvet infanta-style ball gown designed by Victor Edelstein, finally sold for $604,800 (more than 560,000 euros).

The sweater opened the auction Fashion Icons from Sotheby’s in New York, featuring a carefully curated selection of celebrity pieces and some of the “most influential” cultural moments in history. The bidding also included the dress worn by Kate Winslet during the 1998 Oscars, when she was nominated for best actress for her role in Titanic, and a dress worn by the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, during a charity celebration. The first was awarded for $12,700 (12,000 euros) and the second for $9,525 (8,900 euros). “These striking garments and accessories, which belonged to and were worn by some of the most famous personalities in the world of fashion, cinema, music, and politics, each have a unique story in the long history of fashion,” he reflected. at the end of the sale Cynthia Houlton, global director of Fashion and Accessories at Sotheby’s.