$1.2 million missing from plane carrying Russians that crashed in Afghanistan

$1.2 million (106 million rubles) was stolen from a Russian Falcon 10 plane that crashed in Afghanistan, writes local publication Hasht e Subh. According to them, the first to arrive at the crashed plane was a group of people previously associated with the chief of staff of the Taliban armed forces (“Taliban” is a terrorist organization banned in Russia) Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat.

The Taliban governor in Badakhshan, Muhammad Ayub Khalid, upon learning of the incident, appointed a commission to investigate the robbery. It is led by the head of Taliban intelligence in this province.

The father of the surviving pilot called this information fake

The father of one of the surviving Falcon 10 pilots, Yuri Grachev named a fake report about the theft of $1.2 million from an aircraft.

I think this is some kind of fake. This is definitely not the money of the pilots, which means that it was carried by an entrepreneur, let's say. But why bring a million from Thailand? There are more questions than answers

Yuri Grachev father of one of the surviving Falcon 10 pilots

He suggested that the son of businessmen Anatoly and Anna Evsyukov, who were on board, could have disseminated information about the money on the plane to journalists. According to Grachev, media representatives themselves “twisted” that if the entrepreneurs had money with them, it means that it was found and stolen.

A married couple of entrepreneurs did not survive the crash; all crew members were able to escape

The plane crash in Badakhshan province became known on January 21. The airliner was carrying out a medical flight from India to Moscow and crashed in the mountains. The Falcon 10 crashed as a result of a technical malfunction – two engines failed during the flight.

On board were two pilots, two medical workers and two passengers – entrepreneurs from Volgodonsk Anna and Anatoly Evsyukov. The Russian Ambassador to Kabul, Dmitry Zhirnov, confirmed that two passengers did not survive the crash.

The couple had been vacationing in Thailand since mid-December last year. There Evsyukova became very ill and was treated at one of the local clinics. At some point, Anna was connected to an artificial lung ventilation device (ALV) and decided to be transported to Russia. An airplane was ordered to transport her.

It was initially reported that the four survivors of the Falcon 10 crash – pilots Dmitry Belyakov and Arkady Grachev, as well as doctors Pavel Popov and Igor Syvorotkin – did not receive serious injuries. But later it became known that Belyakov was diagnosed with a concussion and second-degree frostbite on both legs. Co-pilot Arkady Grachev also suffered a concussion and frostbite on his right leg. The plane crashed in “a very cold, remote mountainous area with a lot of snow.”

The victims were taken to Kabul, where they provided the necessary assistance. At the moment, the issue of sending them to Russia is being decided.