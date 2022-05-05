-HISTORY IN THE DEBATE-

May 5, 1972

End to the high school problem. The leaders of the Preparatory School finally gave in and delivered a statement to the Teachers’ Association, committing themselves to accept the conditions imposed by them for the normalization of classes. The teachers unanimously agreed to return to school and classes will resume next Monday. As is known, a group of student leaders were opposed to some teachers continuing to teach their classes, before which the Society of Teachers closed ranks and demanded respect and discipline.

Death and destruction left the waterspout. Under scenes of pain and anguish of thousands of victims, personnel from the Department of the Federal District and Health carry, in the middle of the mud and water, the aid to the victims of the storm that hit the city. A total of 25 people were registered as dead and more than 10,000 as affected. A total of 6,390 people including firefighters, doctors, students, volunteers and social workers, did unprecedented work to help those damaged by the storm.

More than a million dead in Vietnam. Saigon. Military authorities announced that 5,802 men died in combat during the last week, between allies and communists, thus raising to 1,026,722 the number of lives claimed by the Vietnam War since January 1961. Apart from the fallen, the United States command reported that 10 Americans died last week in incidents unrelated to the conflict, whether in traffic accidents, drowning or drug overdose; the number of deaths of that native totals 10,146.

The South Vietnamese command reported that 269 of its soldiers were killed and 2,749 wounded in action last week. A spokesman pointed out that the weekly list announced by the command in Saigon is the one prepared in Washington by the Pentagon and does not include the casualties registered until after the families of the victims have been notified.

May 5, 1997

Military take Transit. Elements of the 89th Infantry Battalion stormed the Transit offices to rescue a drunken major who had crashed his car into a patrol of the State Judicial Police in the Scally neighborhood. Before the assault on Tránsito, the military had besieged the Municipal Police where they looked for the drunk soldier. Mayor Salvador López Brito lamented the assault committed by the Army platoon. He expressed concern that this breaks the harmony that should exist between the different government agencies.

Church must participate in democracy. Mexico City The Catholic Church accepted the invitation made by the candidates to offer collaboration in the field that corresponds to it, said Archbishop Norberto Rivera, acknowledging that he has already met with Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas. He reported that he will soon meet with PAN member Carlos Castillo Peraza and PRI member Alfredo del Mazo. He stressed that the Church has to participate in this democracy and invite the vote so that the problems of the city are resolved.

Peruvian Army does torture. Lime. The practices of torture in the basements of the Peruvian army were confirmed by the press and a military prosecutor who accused four officers of having psychologically and physically harmed intelligence agent Leonor La Rosa. “Top secret” documents establish that La Rosa, accused of revealing her secret plans to the press, was burned on her hands and body with a welding torch. A military prosecutor charged four officers with crimes of abuse of authority, among others.