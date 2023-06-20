Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

The summit is now 19 meters lower: a million cubic meters of rock have broken off the Flüchthorn. New data shows the extent of the rockfall.

Galtür – In the municipality of Galtür above the Jamtalhütte, huge boulders broke loose on Sunday (June 12) and fell hundreds of meters into the valley. According to police information, there are no injuries. Unlike the rockslide in Switzerland, where just a village was missed, there is no infrastructure below the Flüchthorn apart from hiking trails.

The regional online magazine reported that a million cubic meters of rock, including the summit cross, had broken off from the Alps Dolomite town. That corresponds to the load of around 120,000 trucks, state geologist Werner Thöny told the magazine. The southern summit of the Flughorn is now only 3,380 meters high, instead of the original 3,399.

Rockslide in Tyrol: One million cubic meters break off the Flüchthorn

After the event, scientists examined the area. “Using a laser scanner attached to a helicopter, it was possible to collect high-precision data on the surface of the demolition area and the immediate surroundings,” said Maria Attwenger from the Geoinformation department of the state of Tyrol. Based on the measurement data, the extent of the rockfall could now be mapped. Almost the entire summit area has broken off.

This handout, made available by the state of Tyrol, shows a view of an area of ​​the Flughorn after rock masses have loosened and slid downhill. © State of Tyrol / dpa

They want to continue to monitor the areas around the rock fall, Thöny said Dolomite town. “The measurement results provide an accurate and well-founded basis for scientifically processing the event.” After the rockfall, some hiking routes around the Flüchthorn were closed. According to Thöny, it should be checked to what extent these can be relocated in the area.

Gigantic rock fall in Tyrol triggered by permafrost

The rockfall in Tyrol was most likely triggered by the disappearing permafrost ice in the rock. “The ice is melting because of global warming, and that’s what causes the mountains to crumble,” explained state geologist Thomas Figl. “The ice is the glue of the mountains, and that glue is slowly disappearing.”

The risk of landslides is increasing in view of climate change. Only recently the Dolomite peak Nadel L’Omo fell into the valley. But there is no reason to panic. “Many of the developing hotspots in the Alps are known and managed,” said glaciologist Jan Beutel from the University of Innsbruck dpa. Authorities would warn in good time or block paths. “But there is still a residual risk,” admitted the researcher and mountain guide. However, rock falls such as those on the Flughorn massif remained extremely rare.

With climate change, the risk of landslides increases: hiking routes are no longer accessible

The thawing permafrost mainly affects mountain tours at higher altitudes from 2500 to 3000 meters, the German Alpine Club in Munich explained. Therefore, certain hikes could no longer be made in midsummer. In view of climate change, other routes are no longer accessible at all, for example because an ice wall is no longer traveled.

One speaks of permafrost when the temperature of the ground is below zero degrees Celsius for at least two consecutive years, the Alfred Wegner Institute informed. When it thaws, overlying water can seep away, making the ground unstable and increasing the risk of landslides and rockfalls. (kas/dpa)