Ministry of Energy: in Dagestan, 127 thousand people were left without electricity due to bad weather

In Dagestan, more than 127 thousand people were left without electricity due to squally winds of up to 25 meters per second. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Energy in Telegram-channel.

On the evening of December 23, due to bad weather, electricity was not supplied to 57 settlements. Power engineers have switched to a special mode of operation; 30 teams consisting of 89 people and 31 pieces of equipment are involved in restoring supplies.

In addition, 173 brigades are ready to quickly respond in case of emergency situations at energy facilities. In Dagestan, the wind is predicted to increase to 28 meters per second, the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the republic reported.

By 10 p.m., 75 percent of the affected consumers had their electricity supply restored, the Daegnergo branch reported in Telegram-channel. At this point, 13.2 thousand residents were without power. .Specialists are working around the clock due to bad weather in a special mode to restore power supply to the residents of Makhachkala.

Earlier, more than 20 houses near Kaliningrad were flooded due to the flood of the Aleyka River. This was stated by the deputy head of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations for Civil Defense and Population Safety Stanislav Parfenov.